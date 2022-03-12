Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: South Korea hits 383,665 new cases in past 24 hours

South Korea has hit another record on its daily coronavirus cases, reaching a new high of over 380,000 on Saturday, March 12, with the death toll reaching 10,000.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the country recorded 383,665 new COVID-19 infections, including 383,590 local cases, bringing the total caseload to 6,206,277.

It is the highest-ever day figure, exceeding the previous high of 342,446 cases recorded on Wednesday, March 9, as per reports from Yonhap News Agency.

Total cases surpassed 6 million on Saturday, up from 5 million in only three days.

More COVID-19 fatalities and severe and critical viral cases have resulted from the more transmissible omicron variant-fueled rise in infections.

The nation verified 269 more COVID-19 fatalities, exceeding the previous total of 229 set on Friday. The total number of deaths was 10,144, with a mortality rate of 0.16 percent.

Severe and critical viral cases were 1,066, a decrease of 50 from the previous day. On December 29, the total reached a new high of 1,151 instances.

The country’s health officials have stated that the pandemic’s climax is predicted in the following week.

The administration also intends to revamp the present COVID-19 treatment system in order to make better use of restricted medical resources.

