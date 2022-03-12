COVID-19: It’s ‘too early’ to discontinue mask use in PH – OCTA

OCTA Research Group has warned that it is too early to discontinue mask use.

The warning has come even as officials have started to discuss the possibility of an Alert Level 0 after the number of new COVID-19 declined.

OCTA fellow Dr. Guido David said Alert Level 0 would be no different from the current Alert Level 1 and it is difficult to comment “if we are ready for [Alert Level 0] if we don’t know what it covers but if it means removing face masks, I think it is too early for that.”

RELATED STORY: IATF to discuss ‘Alert Level 0’ for Metro Manila

“If it means easing restrictions, opening more businesses, I don’t see how that is different from Alert Level 1,” David was quoted as saying by GMA News Online.

The 598 new cases on Friday were below the prediction of 650 which OCTA had made. The national positive rate remains at 3.3%.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said the government could further downgrade the COVID-19 status in many areas to Alert Level 0.

READ ON: Over 600,000 employees return to work since Alert Level 1

The country recorded less than a thousand cases daily for six consecutive days.

Under Alert Level 1, intrazonal and interzonal travel is allowed irrespective of age and comorbidities.