For unmarried parents: Steps, requirements to get baby’s birth certificate in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s new secular family law makes it easy for unmarried non-Muslim expats and unmarried Muslims from non-Muslim countries to get a birth certificate for their babies.

The emirate had introduced a scheme allowing parents to register a baby born out of wedlock or whose parents don’t have marriage documents to support their marital status.

The law which was implemented last February made it clear that issuance of a birth certificate is a fundamental right of children regardless if the parents are married or not, according to Khaleej Times.

Here is what they should know to obtain this important document:

1. File a declaration of parentage and get a court order through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department for the issuance of the birth certificate of the child.

2. The new law makes it easy to get the court order within 24 hours. The process also applies to interfaith marriages such as a Muslim woman married to non-Muslim and vice versa.

3. Required documents to obtain a birth certificate for a baby in these special cases include birth notification and a copy of father’s Emirates ID and Passport.

4. Parents of a newborn child in Abu Dhabi will now receive a digital birth certificate, instead of paper ones, after the service has been completely digitized in the emirate.

5. Here’s how you can get the certificate online:

a). Receive SMS of birth notification and link to Tamm platform. At the time of the child’s birth, the parent will receive an SMS of the birth notification with a link to the Tamm website – tamm.abudhabi, which is the official Abu Dhabi government services website.

b) Login or register on the Tamm website using your UAE Pass.

c). Fill application and upload required documents. The documents include parent’s passport copies, Emirates IDs and attested marriage certificate, as per the Tamm website.

d). Pay fees – Dh50.

E). Download digital birth certificate.

For details, contact [email protected]