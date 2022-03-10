Latest NewsEntertainment

Ukrainian beauty queen asks for help as Russia continues invasion 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Instagram @veronika_didusenko

A former Miss Ukraine appealed for global support for her country amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

 

Veronika Didusenko, who was named Miss Ukraine in 2018, highlighted the tragic plight of mothers and children in her country. 

 

She told reporters in Los Angeles said that Ukraine is suffering under the onslaught ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

 

“Right now, millions of Ukrainian children and their mothers are trembling at every sound in the subway stations and bomb shelters,” Veronika said.

 

“Even more heartbreaking is that women are giving birth in such conditions in the shelters,” she added.

 

The United Nations (UN) said that over two million people have fled Ukraine due to the ongoing war. 

 

UN said that this is the fastest-growing humanitarian crisis in Europe since the second world war. 

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

274143311 516557656493342 7981736475677054199 n

Robredo hopes new Comelec execs would be ‘fair and professional’

1 hour ago
Ukraine

US warns Russia may use biological warfare against Ukraine 

1 hour ago
CARS iStock 1281262031

RAK impounds over 7,500 vehicles with expired plate numbers

1 hour ago
Picture1

WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic ‘far from over’

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button