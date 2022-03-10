Ukrainian beauty queen asks for help as Russia continues invasion 

A former Miss Ukraine appealed for global support for her country amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Veronika Didusenko, who was named Miss Ukraine in 2018, highlighted the tragic plight of mothers and children in her country.

She told reporters in Los Angeles said that Ukraine is suffering under the onslaught ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Right now, millions of Ukrainian children and their mothers are trembling at every sound in the subway stations and bomb shelters,” Veronika said.

“Even more heartbreaking is that women are giving birth in such conditions in the shelters,” she added.

The United Nations (UN) said that over two million people have fled Ukraine due to the ongoing war.

UN said that this is the fastest-growing humanitarian crisis in Europe since the second world war.