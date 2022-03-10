Ukraine appeals to PH businesses to stop deals with Russia

The Ukrainian government is appealing to the Philippine business society to stop any business deals with Russia amid an ongoing invasion.

“Every dollar earned by Russia will be used, directly or indirectly, to continue the criminal war in Ukraine,” Ukrainian ambassador Olexander Nechytaylo said in a statement.

Nechytaylo added that the Russian invasion has taken the lives of thousands of civilians including dozens of children.

Russia is now facing economic sanctions from a number of countries and global companies. Some international companies have also pulled out from Russia.

“We call to join ethically and socially responsible global businesses, which have already stopped or suspended operations with or in the Russian Federation, refusing to finance Russian violence, murders and crimes against humanity with their taxes. Don’t be a part of the crime, stop doing business on the blood now,” Nechytaylo added.

“Russian political leadership, military and diplomats bear direct responsibility for the multiple atrocities and vicious war crimes against Ukrainians,” Nechytaylo continued.

The European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines also condemned the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines and partners from the European national chambers condemn and express their deepest regret to the military aggression brought upon Ukraine by the Russian President Putin,” ECCP said in a statement.