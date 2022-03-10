‘Deltacron’ variant detected in 17 patients in Europe

Researchers revealed that hybrid versions of the Delta and Omicron COVID-19 or ‘Deltacron’ have been detected in at least 17 patients in Europe.

Philippe Colson of IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille, France said that it is too early to determine if Deltacon infections would be more contagious or severe.

The first three patients in France were infected with a version of SARS-CoV-2 that combines the spike protein from an Omicron variant with the “body” of a Delta variant.

Another two unrelated Deltacron infections have been identified in the United States, according to a Reuters report citing an unpublished study by a genetics research company.

On virus research bulletin boards, other teams have reported an additional 12 Deltacron infections in Europe since January – all with an Omicron spike and a Delta body.

Hybrid and mutations of a virus are natural occurrences. It remains to be seen however if it will be more severe or contagious.

“During the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, two or more variants have co-circulated during the same periods of time and in the same geographical areas… This created opportunities for recombination between these two variants,” said Colson.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the WHO, tweeted: “We have known that recombinant events can occur, in humans or animals, with multiple circulating variants of #SARSCoV2. need to wait for experiments to determine the properties of this virus. Importance of sequencing, analytics & rapid data sharing as we deal with this pandemic.”