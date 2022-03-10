Latest News

‘Deltacron’ variant detected in 17 patients in Europe

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Researchers revealed that hybrid versions of the Delta and Omicron COVID-19 or ‘Deltacron’ have been detected in at least 17 patients in Europe.

Philippe Colson of IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille, France said that it is too early to determine if Deltacon infections would be more contagious or severe.

The first three patients in France were infected with a version of SARS-CoV-2 that combines the spike protein from an Omicron variant with the “body” of a Delta variant.

Another two unrelated Deltacron infections have been identified in the United States, according to a Reuters report citing an unpublished study by a genetics research company.

On virus research bulletin boards, other teams have reported an additional 12 Deltacron infections in Europe since January – all with an Omicron spike and a Delta body.

Hybrid and mutations of a virus are natural occurrences. It remains to be seen however if it will be more severe or contagious.

“During the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, two or more variants have co-circulated during the same periods of time and in the same geographical areas… This created opportunities for recombination between these two variants,” said Colson.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the WHO, tweeted: “We have known that recombinant events can occur, in humans or animals, with multiple circulating variants of #SARSCoV2. need to wait for experiments to determine the properties of this virus. Importance of sequencing, analytics & rapid data sharing as we deal with this pandemic.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

274143311 516557656493342 7981736475677054199 n

Robredo hopes new Comelec execs would be ‘fair and professional’

1 hour ago
Veronika Didusenko

Ukrainian beauty queen asks for help as Russia continues invasion 

1 hour ago
Ukraine

US warns Russia may use biological warfare against Ukraine 

1 hour ago
CARS iStock 1281262031

RAK impounds over 7,500 vehicles with expired plate numbers

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button