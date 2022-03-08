Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE’s Mars Mission provides insights into planet’s atmosphere

Staff Report

The Emirates Mars Mission has offered an array of insights into the planet’s atmosphere.

Hope probe provides a powerful platform to observe details of the structure and viability of the Martian atmosphere and coordinated observations made by the EXI camera and the EMIRS infrared spectrometer characterise the thermal state of the surface and “lower atmosphere. and provide details of the geographic distribution of dust, water vapour, and water and carbon-dioxide ice clouds over time scales of minutes to days.”

The EXI camera system collects images at three visible and two ultraviolet wavelengths providing a multispectral “weather satellite view” of Mars.

The color composites presented here are assembled from images taken through EXI’s blue, green, and red filters (centered at 437, 546, and 635 nanometers) and the images are “calibrated” products which have removed many of the artefacts introduced by the camera system and also provide the observation geometry information to allow for mapping.

From late December 2021, EXI and EMIRS monitored a rapidly-evolving regional dust storm as it expanded to a size of over several thousand km.

The Hope observatory is a valuable orbiting asset in documenting the location and evolution of dust storms on the planet. It gives unprecedented observations and insight into the nature of these storms and their characterisation.

