Man to pay AED 15,000 compensation for threatening to kill woman due to unpaid debt in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Family Court for Civil and Administrative Claims has ordered that a man should pay AED 15,000 compensation to a woman for issuing her death threats.

The Arab woman had filed a lawsuit against the man before the Abu Dhabi Family Court for Civil and Administrative Claims demanding that he pay her AED 100,000 for the moral and material damages he caused her for threatening to kill her.

The woman said, in her lawsuit, that the Arab defendant in his 20s had threatened to kill her because he owed her some money which he had failed to pay and he had been earlier fined AED 5,000 after the Criminal Court of First Instance found him guilty of threatening to kill her.

The Civil Court judge ruled that the man pay AED 15,000 to the woman as compensation for the moral damages she suffered due to the threats.

