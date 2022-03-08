Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: 21 Filipinos repatriated from Ukraine

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomed the arrival of 21 seafarers from Ukraine on Tuesday.

The 21 seafarers of MV S-Breeze arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport this morning.

The group is the first amongst seafarers to be repatriated from Ukraine.

RELATED STORY: DFA raises alert level 4 in Ukraine

“Aside from the 21, a group of 7 seafarers of MV Joseph Schulte are also scheduled to land later this afternoon,” the DFA said in a statement.

A solo arrival from another flight pushes the total number of today’s arrivals to 29.

As of today, 63 Filipinos have been repatriated from Ukraine while 136 have been evacuated.

“The Department expects more arrivals in the coming days as it steps up its efforts to repatriate our kababayans from Ukraine,” Undersecretary Sarah Lou Y. Arriola said in a statement.

READ ON: VP Robredo condemns Russian invasion in Ukraine

The Department sees an increase in the number of arrivals of seafarers in the next few days with seafarers of MV Star Helena, MV Global Aglaia, MV Key Knight and MV Pavlina all heading to Manila from Bucharest, Romania.

“The Philippine Embassy in Budapest and the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Moldova are working together to facilitate the repatriation of seafarers and overseas Filipinos from the south of Ukraine who managed to enter Moldova,” the DFA added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 157643193

Civil Service Commission wants briefing for ambassador’s wives after Saudi campaigning incident

6 hours ago
Ghia Luwalhati, Nicole Elizabeth Tan and Reaner Jacqueline Bool from the WONDERPETS team from Batangas State University in the Philippines won the Hackathon

Girls’ team from Philippines bags top prize at UNESCO’s hackathon

7 hours ago
COMELEC

Lawyer George Garcia named as new Comelec commissioner

7 hours ago
department of ofw flag silhouette

Duterte appoints OFW adviser as Secretary for Department of Migrant Workers

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button