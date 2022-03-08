Expats to enjoy up to six days for Eid 2022 holidays in UAE

A tentative holiday schedule during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr in the UAE will be marked with a longer break of up to six days this May.

Ramadan is anticipated to begin this April 2, to mark the first day of the fasting month.

This means that the holiday will probably begin by Sunday, May 1 and end on Wednesday, May 4, if Ramadan is 29 days, giving many people a five-day break.

However, but it could also extend to Thursday, May 5, stretching to six days, if Ramadan lasts 30 days.

This will all depend if the new moon is sighted by the moon-sighting committee — a group of astronomers, court officials and advisers from the country’s Islamic authority — which call the start and the end of the holy month after seeing the new crescent.

According to the UAE law, the end of Ramadan will be marked by a holiday for both the public and private sectors to start on the 29th day of Ramadan and to last until the third day of Shawwal.