Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expats to enjoy up to six days for Eid 2022 holidays in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

A tentative holiday schedule during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr in the UAE will be marked with a longer break of up to six days this May.

Ramadan is anticipated to begin this April 2, to mark the first day of the fasting month.

This means that the holiday will probably begin by Sunday, May 1 and end on Wednesday, May 4, if Ramadan is 29 days, giving many people a five-day break.

RELATED STORY: Ramadan 2022: Shorter workweek, remote work option for UAE public sector announced

However, but it could also extend to Thursday, May 5, stretching to six days, if Ramadan lasts 30 days.

This will all depend if the new moon is sighted by the moon-sighting committee — a group of astronomers, court officials and advisers from the country’s Islamic authority — which call the start and the end of the holy month after seeing the new crescent.

According to the UAE law, the end of Ramadan will be marked by a holiday for both the public and private sectors to start on the 29th day of Ramadan and to last until the third day of Shawwal.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 157643193

Civil Service Commission wants briefing for ambassador’s wives after Saudi campaigning incident

6 hours ago
Ghia Luwalhati, Nicole Elizabeth Tan and Reaner Jacqueline Bool from the WONDERPETS team from Batangas State University in the Philippines won the Hackathon

Girls’ team from Philippines bags top prize at UNESCO’s hackathon

7 hours ago
COMELEC

Lawyer George Garcia named as new Comelec commissioner

7 hours ago
department of ofw flag silhouette

Duterte appoints OFW adviser as Secretary for Department of Migrant Workers

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button