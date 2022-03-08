Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police seek public help to identify woman killed in car accident

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago

The Dubai police have sought public help to identify a woman who was killed in a car accident.

The woman who is apparently of “African” origin died in a car accident in Bur Dubai.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Police call on residents to help identify dead man

The police said that the deceased had no identification documents on her and was not reported missing.

“Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to Ports Police Station.

Alternatively, one may contact the Dubai Police Call Centre: 04-901,” the police added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

hope probe WAM

UAE’s Mars Mission provides insights into planet’s atmosphere

29 seconds ago
iStock 1211188063

Passengers visiting Abu Dhabi no longer need COVID-19 PCR tests

17 mins ago
CBCP Marcos

CBCP head to Marcos Jr.’s camp: ‘We don’t foment hatred; we only renounce Satan, prince of lies’

18 mins ago
Marcos COC

CBCP hits Marcos camp anew, renounces “prince of lies”

22 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button