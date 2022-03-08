Dubai Police seek public help to identify woman killed in car accident

The Dubai police have sought public help to identify a woman who was killed in a car accident.

The woman who is apparently of “African” origin died in a car accident in Bur Dubai.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Police call on residents to help identify dead man

The police said that the deceased had no identification documents on her and was not reported missing.

“Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to Ports Police Station.

Alternatively, one may contact the Dubai Police Call Centre: 04-901,” the police added.