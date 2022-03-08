Civil Service Commission wants briefing for ambassador’s wives after Saudi campaigning incident

The Civil Service Commission wants to hold briefings for the wives of ambassadors in foreign posts following the incident involving the wife of the Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto.

Alonto’s wife was seen campaigning for the late dictator’s son Bongbong Marcos in a now-viral video.

She even suggested that domestic workers “flirt” with their employers to allow them to go out and vote.

RELATED STORY: DFA orders PH ambassador in Saudi to return home, probes wife for endorsing BBM

“My suggestion is orientation for all the spouses or the families joining the respective official who would be representing the country,” CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Lizada suggests that the briefings for all officials assigned in foreign posts should also cover their relatives or spouses.

“Please cast your vote, do not waste this moment because this might just be the turning point so we will have another Ilocano president,” Alonto’s wife said. She was wearing a shirt with Marcos name on it.

READ ON: ‘BROKEN VOW’: Saudi’s promised P4.6B payment to 11,000 OFWs in December remains unsettled

Lizada said the wife is not covered by CSC rules but she has the privilege due to her husband’s position.

“If you were not married to this certain official, would you have had the opportunity to address this crowd,” she said.

The statement about flirting with employers also did not sit well with Lizada.

“Hindi ho tama, hindi ho tayo dapat sinasabihan ng ganyan especially ng kapwa nating babae so let us be more circumspect and [observe an] abundance of caution in how we say things because your spouse represents our country abroad,” Lizada said.