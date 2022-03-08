CBCP hits Marcos camp anew, renounces “prince of lies”

The head of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines or CBCB has responded to the accusations of Bongbong Marcos camp that some members of the church are propagating hateful campaigning.

“No, we don’t foment hatred. That’s unChristian,” CBCP President Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said in a statement.

“The only enemy we are taught to renounce is Satan—who is the prince of lies and who alone is happy when the social media are used to spread lies and disinformation,” he added.

Marcos’ lawyer Vic Rodriguez said that some church members are now resorting to negative campaigning amid their calls for unity.

The statement comes after several members of the Catholic church backed the presidency of Vice President Leni Robredo.

“As men and women of the cloth, they should be more circumspect, refrain from openly meddling with politics and stop making reckless imputation or statement that only serves as a spiritual, moral, social and cultural poison,” Rodriguez said.