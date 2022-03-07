Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Temperatures may reach 40°C in parts of UAE this week

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Temperatures could reach 40°C in parts of the UAE this week.

In Abu Dhabi, the temperature could hit 39°C and it will be a little cooler in Dubai at 37°C.

The temperatures could however drop in Abu Dhabi to 37°C, before touching 40°C on both Thursday and Friday.

In Dubai, temperatures will around 37°C for most of the week, reaching a peak of 39°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, thick fog blanketed parts of the UAE early on Monday. The police temporarily reduced the speed limit on one motorway due to poor visibility with the National Centre of Meteorology issuing a warning about fog formation along the coast.

The Police called on drivers to “exercise caution due to reduced visibility” as it lowered the speed limit on the Abu Dhabi to Al Ain route for a period in the early hours.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2022 03 04 at 6.30.24 PM 1

DFA raises alert level 4 in Ukraine

3 hours ago
The Filipino Times court gavel 1

Abu Dhabi Court orders man to return AED 19,000 unpaid debt to ex-fiancée

4 hours ago
Heart Evangelista Escudero 1

Vogue Singapore names Heart Evangelista as one of best dressed celebs in Paris Fashion Week

4 hours ago
Claudine Gretchen Barretto

‘Privilege to be your sister’: Claudine Barretto greets Gretchen on her birthday

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button