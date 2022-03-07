Temperatures may reach 40°C in parts of UAE this week

Temperatures could reach 40°C in parts of the UAE this week.

In Abu Dhabi, the temperature could hit 39°C and it will be a little cooler in Dubai at 37°C.

The temperatures could however drop in Abu Dhabi to 37°C, before touching 40°C on both Thursday and Friday.

In Dubai, temperatures will around 37°C for most of the week, reaching a peak of 39°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, thick fog blanketed parts of the UAE early on Monday. The police temporarily reduced the speed limit on one motorway due to poor visibility with the National Centre of Meteorology issuing a warning about fog formation along the coast.

The Police called on drivers to “exercise caution due to reduced visibility” as it lowered the speed limit on the Abu Dhabi to Al Ain route for a period in the early hours.