Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Crossdressing, sexual harassment in UAE may lead to jail, AED 10,000 fine

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

UAE authorities remind the public on the stiff penalties for harassing women and crossdressing.

Prosecutors said that any form of harassment towards women would be tantamount to the violation of article 412 of the penal code.

RELATED STORY: UAE public prosecution orders arrest of four men for harassing Asian worker

People who will pretend to be cross-dressing to gain access in areas exclusive to women would also face punishment.

The law states that violators may face imprisonment for a maximum of one year and a fine of up to AED10,000.

In a report on The National, an amendment of the penal code was introduced in 2019 stating that both men and women can be victims of sexual abuse.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2022 03 04 at 6.30.24 PM 1

DFA raises alert level 4 in Ukraine

3 hours ago
temperature new

Temperatures may reach 40°C in parts of UAE this week

4 hours ago
The Filipino Times court gavel 1

Abu Dhabi Court orders man to return AED 19,000 unpaid debt to ex-fiancée

4 hours ago
Heart Evangelista Escudero 1

Vogue Singapore names Heart Evangelista as one of best dressed celebs in Paris Fashion Week

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button