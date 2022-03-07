Crossdressing, sexual harassment in UAE may lead to jail, AED 10,000 fine

UAE authorities remind the public on the stiff penalties for harassing women and crossdressing.

Prosecutors said that any form of harassment towards women would be tantamount to the violation of article 412 of the penal code.

People who will pretend to be cross-dressing to gain access in areas exclusive to women would also face punishment.

The law states that violators may face imprisonment for a maximum of one year and a fine of up to AED10,000.

In a report on The National, an amendment of the penal code was introduced in 2019 stating that both men and women can be victims of sexual abuse.