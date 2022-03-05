Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Party list group vows to pursue welfare policies for OFWs if it wins PH elections

Staff Report

AKO-OFW party-list has vowed to pursue welfare policies for OFWs on winning upcoming elections

Among the works on its agenda include the establishment of an OFW Hospital, OFW pension plan, OFW village, OFW advisory council in every barangay in the country, and livelihood programs for families of OFWs.

RELATED STORY: DOLE, PGH to jointly manage OFW hospital in Philippines

Party-list chairman and first nominee Dr. Chie Umandap is optimistic that their group will win the polls citing result of the Pulse Asia survey showing that it is included in the top 40 among the 177 groups vying for 20% of the seats in the House of Representatives reserved for party-list representatives.

There are currently 61 party-list representatives and the AKO-OFW obtained a 0.6% voter preference in the survey of Pulse Asia conducted from January 19 to 24, 2022.

READ ON: DOLE, PGH enter strategic partnership to manage PH’s OFW Hospital

“Our getting included in the top 20 is very encouraging, though we still need to exert all the efforts we can give to be able to secure the needed votes and make it to the winning circle. But, as our second nominee Mr. Coco Naik remarked, ‘Sulit ang pagod! It’s really worth the efforts!” Umandap said.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

