Lacson-Sotto back more onsite work, demand improvement in internet services

Presidential candidate Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and his running mate, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III have favored more face-to-face work and improvement in internet services for better work-from-home (WFH) arrangements.

“May tama ang economy pagka nag-insist tayo sa work-from-home. Maganda ‘yung on-site. Palabasin ‘yung mga bata, magkaroon ng face-to-face sa classes, tapos Alert Level 1, so gagalaw ‘yung economy, definitely. (The economy will be hurt if we insist on work-from-home (setups). On-site work is good. Let the children out, allow them to have face-to-face classes, then (apply Covid-19) Alert Level 1, so the economy will move, definitely),” Lacson said.

On the sidelines of their campaign sortie in Sorsogon, he echoed the estimate of Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua that the country loses PHP11 billion a week with coronavirus lockdowns or higher pandemic alert levels.

Lacson said that by opening up the economy with enhanced activity, the country would gain P 16 billion a week in terms of goods and services as defined by its gross domestic product (GDP).

Sotto said, “Yung telecommuting kung pasok doon ang trabaho, okay (ang) work-from-home pero hindi ‘yung, in general, pwede lahat work-from-home—hindi. Ganoon ‘yung tingin namin. Katulad ‘nung messenger ko sa opisina, messenger ‘yon e, lapit ba naman sa akin, sabi sa akin ‘Sir, pwede ba akong work-from-home?’ Batukan kaya kita, sabi ko. Messenger work-from-home?”

Lacson said the government should invest in the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), which was formerly headed by then-Secretary Gregorio Honasan, who is now eyeing a return to the Senate in the May polls.