Bongbong Marcos wants Russia to respect Ukraine’s freedom

Presidential candidate and son of late dictator Bongbong Marcos changes tune when it comes to his stand with the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“I appeal for sobriety to prevail, for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing armed conflict as I stand united with the rest of the world for Russia to respect Ukraine’s freedom and its citizens’ democratic way of life,” Marcos said in a statement.

“I support the unconditional observance of human rights and fervently hope that there will be no more targeting of civilian communities and civilian establishments,” he added.

RELATED STORY: Marcos Jr.’s camp denies plan not to attend future election debates

This is contrary to his previous stand that the Philippines should remain neutral amid the war in Ukraine.

“I don’t think there is a need to take a stand. We are not involved except for our nationals,” Marcos said in an interview in Pasay City.

Marcos highlighted the need to push for a pro-Filipino policy without taking sides between superpowers like the United States and China.

READ ON: Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte lead OCTA surveys anew

The Philippines is among dozens of countries that condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Marcos said the government should consider national interest first, especially the plight of Filipinos in Ukraine, in dealing with the crisis.

“I worry about our nationals. Marami na raw napunta sa Poland but some wouldn’t want to be repatriated. That’s the problem for the Philippines now,” Marcos said.