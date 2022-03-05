Abu Dhabi’s Golden Visa holders to enjoy premium discounts on cars, health insurance and dining

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) has said that the Golden Visa holders will get discounts on cars, health insurance and dining.

In the automotive sector, the Golden Visa holders will see prices slashed on car models and will get priority booking for new releases in addition to payment facilities, maintenance offers and licensing services.

In hospitality, ADRO has announced a list of premium destinations that include offers on stay, dining, spa treatments, gyms and other facilities and on the health insurance front, Golden Visa holders will enjoy reduced premiums on annual health insurance plans for families and individuals, with diverse network coverage and bundle of benefits inside and outside the UAE.

RELATED STORY: Golden Visa holders in UAE eligible to get driver’s license without training – here’s how

The ADRO has signed agreements with several leading brands and institutions in automotive, real estate, healthcare, hospitality, health insurance and banking.

The Golden Visa offers long-term residence to talented individuals in many fields, for five or ten years.

In automotive, Golden Visa holders will see prices slashed on car models, and be given priority booking for new releases, in addition to payment facilities, maintenance offers, and licensing services.

READ ON: Over 44,000 residents now on ‘Golden Visa’ in Dubai

In hospitality, ADRO has announced a list of premium destinations that include offers on stay, dining, spa treatments, gyms and other facilities. On the health insurance front, Golden Visa holders will enjoy reduced premiums on annual health insurance plans for families and individuals, with diverse network coverage and bundle of benefits inside and outside the UAE.

Hareb Al Mheiri, acting executive director of the ADRO, said they have a responsibility to support Golden Visa holders with the services and benefits that would facilitate a comfortable life in Abu Dhabi, and contribute to the success of their businesses and investments.

“With ADRO’s partnership efforts, Golden Visa holders will now have access to exclusive services and products. We are also working on expanding the pool of benefits and promotions outside the scope of Golden Visa holders to include other visa category holders in order to firmly position Abu Dhabi as a global destination.”