UAE police intensify crackdown on swerving through traffic

The UAE authorities have highlighted that swerving or sudden lane change on the road attracts AED 400 fine.

In a new road safety message, Abu Dhabi police urged drivers to refrain from swerving or sudden lane change as traffic authorities across the UAE launched a campaign to keep the motorists safe.

Abu Dhabi Police’s campaign focuses on the importance of adhering to the designated and mandatory lane for vehicles, not overtaking outside the permitted areas, and fully adhering to the prescribed speeds.

Last month, Abu Dhabi Police announced that new smart cameras and radars were activated on various roads across the emirate to detect motorists who change lanes and the fine for sudden change of lanes without using indicators is AED 400.

In January 16,378 motorists were fined on Abu Dhabi roads in 2021 for not using indicators or turn signals while changing lanes.

Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al Humairi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, said that their new campaign focuses on educating road users and the community about the common violations and wrong behaviours committed by some motorists.

He urged drivers to use the turn signals in a timely manner while changing lanes or altering direction and turning them off at the appropriate time to avoid traffic accidents.