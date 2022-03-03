UAE announces $5 million humanitarian assistance for Ukraine

The UAE government has announced $5 million in humanitarian assistance to benefit civilians impacted by the situation in Ukraine.

The contribution was made to the United Nations’ Humanitarian Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan for Ukraine.

According to the government, the assistance fund reflects the UAE’s emphasis on humanitarian solidarity in conflict settings.

The UAE has underscored the importance of focusing on the deteriorating humanitarian situation for civilians, including by ensuring their protection, as well as preventing the unimpeded access for humanitarian agencies and actors and safe passage for those seeking to leave the country without discrimination or obstacles as stated during the UN Security Council’s meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on 28 February.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres officially launched the appeal to fund the UN’s humanitarian operations in Ukraine last March 1.

According to UN reports, this assistance is critical in supporting the thousands of people suffering due to disruptions in essential services.