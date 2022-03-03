Historic vote: UN General Assembly demands Russia to ‘immediately’ withdraw from Ukraine

In what could be a historic move, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution demanding Russia to withdraw its military forces “immediately, completely and unconditionally” from Ukraine.



It was backed by 141 of the assembly’s 193 members, with five oppositions against the resolution and 35 abstentions.

China, India, and South Africa abstained together with 35 other countries, five countries meantime voted no against the resolution. The five countries were Eritrea, North Korea, Syria, Belarus and of course Russia.

The resolution titled “Aggression Against Ukraine” condemns “in the strongest terms” Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and the threat of using nuclear forces amid the invasion.

The UNGA vote carries a symbolic victory to Ukraine in the international community.

“End hostilities in Ukraine – now. Silence the guns – now. As bad as the situation is for the people in Ukraine right now, it threatens to get much, much worse. The ticking clock is a time bomb,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

“If the United Nations has any purpose, it is to prevent war,” United States’ UN envoy, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.