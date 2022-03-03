DOJ: No asylum request in PH from Ukrainians so far

The Department of Justice revealed that there has been no request for asylum so far from Ukrainians amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters on Wednesday that Ukrainians fleeing their country are welcome in the Philippines for humanitarian reasons.

“So far, no Ukrainian citizen has sought asylum in the Philippines,” Guevarra said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order institutionalizing access to protection of refugees and stateless persons.

“Should there be any, his/her application for refugee status will be evaluated in accordance with our laws and the recently signed executive order,” Guevarra said.

“A refugee as a person who, owing to a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion, is outside the country of his or her nationality and is unable or, owing to such fear, unwilling to avail himself or herself of the protection of that country; or who, not having a nationality and being outside the country of his or her former habitual residence as a result of such events is unable, or owing to such fear, is unwilling to return to it,” the executive order read.