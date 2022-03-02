AFP, PNP ready for developments in Ukraine-Russia conflict

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) assured the public that the country is ready to respond to any development amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The assurance came after the special meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday.

“The AFP and the PNP gave assurances that our troops and our military and police assets stand ready and that they have respective contingencies prepared for any developments,” Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said in a video message.

Duterte also gave his approval to his economic team to strengthen the domestic economy amid the possible impact of the crisis.

“In this regard, the President has approved the recommendations of his Economic Team to strengthen our domestic economy, stabilize food prices, provide social protection, and explore diplomatic channels to help resolve the conflict,” Nograles said.

Malacanang also reiterated the country’s call to put an end to hostilities and violence.

“In conclusion, we appeal for an immediate end to the unnecessary loss of life, and call on the states involved to forge an accord that can help prevent a conflagration that could engulf a world still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nograles said.

“The course of history and the fate of our world will be shaped by the decisions that will be made by its leaders. We are one in prayer, together with all peace-loving citizens, that they are guided by wisdom and a genuine desire to save lives, establish harmony among neighboring nations, and forge a just and lasting peace for humanity,” he added.