PH to shift COVID-19 reporting from daily to weekly

The Philippine government will be shifting from daily to weekly reporting on the country’s COVID-19 situation.

“Babaguhin po natin ang COVID-19 public reporting at gagawing weekly na,” Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a briefing.

“The reporting will be changed from case counts to capacity, from infection to hospitalization and vaccination of the general population,” Andanar said in a statement.

In a separate statement, health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the weekly reporting will begin on March 7.

“Starting March 7, that’s a Monday next week, we will be issuing a revised case bulletin kung saan magfofocus na po tayo sa severe and critical cases and the utilization in our ICUs,” she said.

Vergeire said that the DOH will retain the COVID-19 tracker, but it will also be updated to reflect weekly updates.

The DOH also urges the local government units and businesses to update or reactivate their COVID-19 safety plan guidelines and post it on their websites.