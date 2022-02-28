UAE may use drones to deliver IDs, driving licences

The UAE may soon start using drones to deliver some government services such as delivering Emirates identity cards (EID), driving licences, etc, the UAE Digital Government has highlighted.

The government clarified that there are already 15 channels to provide persons with electronic and smart services through the official portals and mobile phones.

They include the official portal of the UAE government; the “Tamm” website for Abu Dhabi government services; Dubai Digital; Service Centre 1; Sharjah Digital; and the official portals of Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah government.

The UAE government smart apps; the Abu Dhabi Tamm services app; Dubai Now app; the Dubai services apps; the unified Ajman government app (eAjman); and the Ras Al Khaimah Smart Government Applications Store (mRAK) are some other channels through which government services are delivered.