PH logs 951 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number of infections as of Feb 2022

The Department of Health has reported 951 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, February 28. This is the lowest tally of new infections since the start of 2022 and on the eve of Metro Manila shifting to the lowest form of Alert Level tomorrow.

This brought the nationwide tally to 3,661,997 and the active cases to 52,179.

The DOH adds that 896 of the new cases occurred between February 14 to February 27.

Top contributing regions with the most number of cases are the National Capital Region (NCR) with 26%, followed by Region IV-A with 15%, and Region VI with 10%.

1,717 more patients recovered from the illness bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,553,367.

There are 50 new fatalities bringing the total number to 56,451.

Five laboratories were not able to submit their data in today’s case bulletin. The country’s positivity rate stayed at 5% still within the range of the World Health Organization.