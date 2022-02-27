Ukraine welcomes possible talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia amid the ongoing crisis.

Zelensky said on Saturday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev offered to help organize talks.

“We can only welcome that,” he said.

Diplomatic efforts have so far been futile to prevent the invasion.

Russian military forces are being slowed down and starting to become frustrated over the stiff resistance of the Ukrainian troops that prevent Russia from entering the country’s capital Kyiv.

The United States and Western allies are still able to deliver arms into the country to bolster the Ukraine military. The U.S. also vowed to send more in the coming days to combat the Russian forces.

Russia has so far at least 50% of its invasion plans with Ukraine but is now slowly making progress.

“We have indications that the Russians are increasingly frustrated by their lack of momentum over the last 24 hours, particularly in the north parts of Ukraine,” the official said.

A Russian military official said that they have been ordered to broaden military operations in Kyiev.

“Today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation’s plans,” Russian army spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced.

198 civilians, including three children, had been killed so far. Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky still refuse to back down from Russia’s attacks.