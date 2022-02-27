Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pope Francis calls Ukranian president to express ‘profound pain’

Pope Francis has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and expressed his profound pain over the Russian invasion in the Eastern European country.

The Ukrainian Embassy in the Vatican made the statement about the call over the weekend.

“The Holy Father expressed his most profound pain for the tragic events happening in our country,” the embassy said in the tweet.

RELATED STORY: ‘Full-scale’ Russian invasion in Ukraine begins

The Vatican also confirmed the call and Zelensky even thanked the Holy Father for “for praying for peace in Ukraine and a ceasefire. The Ukrainian people feel the spiritual support of His Holiness”.

The conversation took place only after a day Pope Francis made a surprise visit to the Russian Embassy a departure from the existing protocol.

