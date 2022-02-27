Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Hero president’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised for courage amid Russian invasion

The world is seeing a true leader in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not leaving his country amid the Russian invasion.

Apart from his daily online updates, photos of the Ukrainian president were shared wherein he was wearing a full war battle gear.

“You may be seeing me alive for the last time, but I will fight for my nation,” Zelensky said in one of his video messages.

“I hope everyone learns from this man! President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Courageous man and a true leader! Not letting his people down, a true inspiration and the world needs to learn from him,” a netizen said.

“Whatever is the end of this war, the name of Ukrainian President #VolodymyrZelensky will be written in Ukraine’s history,” another one said.

“This is unheard of in modern history, Presidents usually don’t fight wars, they hide behind their military from miles away. This is some Spartan type courage,” another one added.

“My Hero. What a brave man. #Ukraine is lucky to have such a great leader,” a netizen said.

Zelensky previously said that he will stay in the capital and defend his country.

“The enemy has marked me down as the number one target. My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state,” Zelensky said in a video message.

“I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine,” he said.

