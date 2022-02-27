Filipinos in Canada mourn death of teen killed in robbery

The Filipino community in Winnipeg, Canada, is mourning the death of a teenager killed in a robbery.

The 19-year-old John Lloyd Barrion was found seriously injured inside the beer vendor where he worked in the early morning hours of February 15 following a robbery. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Victim’s brother John Emmanuel Barrion said, “It was like any other normal day. That’s how sudden it just happens. You don’t expect it. I was just be winding down from work and he would be getting ready obviously I’m not trying to get in his way. I just tell him to take care. You expect him to be back tomorrow morning, and that was the last thing, last time I saw him.”

Maria Barrion remembered her son as a selfless, thoughtful, and hard-working young man.

The victim was reportedly saving money for college to fulfill his dream of becoming a chef.

Police officials are investigating his death as a homicide, but no arrests have been announced to date.