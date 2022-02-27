Employee attrition rate shot up in 2021 in Philippines – survey

The employee attrition rate shoot up in 2021 in the Philippines, a survey carried out by Filipino software service company Sprout solutions has pointed out.

Sprout Solutions chief product officer Kislay Chandra said that the average voluntary attrition rate in 2020 was 1.31 percent and in 2021, it rose to 2.27 percent, a “73-percent increase in average voluntary attrition across different industries.”

The study revealed the reasons behind the spike in attrition was due to abrupt changes in the working setup, a lack of work-life balance, and uncertainty over the pandemic and these have taken a toll on some employees, especially on their mental health.

Management decisions such as lay-offs, salary cuts, and other cost-cutting measures also had a role to play while the pandemic led people to assess their current situations, giving them more time to think about what they truly wanted.

Sprout chief people and customer officer Arlene De Castro said that some were encouraged to pursue their dream jobs, while others “had other plans like being a stay-at-home parent.”