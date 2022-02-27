CSC clarifies employment policy for Filipinos holding dual citizenship

The Philippine Civil Service Commission (CSC) has clarified its policy on the employment of Filipinos holding dual citizenship.

Under Republic Act No. 9225 or the “Citizenship Retention and Re-Acquisition Act of 2003” the natural-born Filipinos who were naturalized in other countries could retain or re-acquire Philippine citizenship.

They may be appointed to any public office after taking an oath of allegiance to the Republic of the Philippines and its duly constituted authorities prior to their assumption of office and renouncing their oath of allegiance to the country where they took the oath.

However, the CSC said in the Resolution No. 2101052 dated Dec. 7, 2021 that the requirements do not apply to dual citizens whose foreign citizenship was acquired by birth through the jus soli (right of soil) principle or the citizenship by virtue of just being born in a nation’s territory.

“The renunciation of foreign citizenship applies only to those with dual allegiance such as dual citizens whose foreign citizenship was acquired through naturalization or at their own volition,” the agency said, adding that the CSC Resolution No. 2101052 was published February 4, 2022 in Business World and takes effect after 15 days from said publication.