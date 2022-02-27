Latest NewsNewsTFT News

CSC clarifies employment policy for Filipinos holding dual citizenship

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Philippine Civil Service Commission (CSC) has clarified its policy on the employment of Filipinos holding dual citizenship.

Under Republic Act No. 9225 or the “Citizenship Retention and Re-Acquisition Act of 2003” the natural-born Filipinos who were naturalized in other countries could retain or re-acquire Philippine citizenship.

They may be appointed to any public office after taking an oath of allegiance to the Republic of the Philippines and its duly constituted authorities prior to their assumption of office and renouncing their oath of allegiance to the country where they took the oath.

However, the CSC said in the Resolution No. 2101052 dated Dec. 7, 2021 that the requirements do not apply to dual citizens whose foreign citizenship was acquired by birth through the jus soli (right of soil) principle or the citizenship by virtue of just being born in a nation’s territory.

“The renunciation of foreign citizenship applies only to those with dual allegiance such as dual citizens whose foreign citizenship was acquired through naturalization or at their own volition,” the agency said, adding that the CSC Resolution No. 2101052 was published February 4, 2022 in Business World and takes effect after 15 days from said publication.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1090431444

Woman in UAE sues mother for AED 9,600 traffic fines

2 hours ago
Russia Ukraine flags

Ukraine welcomes possible talks with Russia

2 hours ago
Ukraine President Zelenskyy

‘Hero president’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised for courage amid Russian invasion

2 hours ago
hil Ambassador to Poland Leah Basinag-Ruiz receives 37 Filipinos in Lviv. They traveled the whole day from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv.

Pinoy evacuees from Ukraine reach Poland’s border

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button