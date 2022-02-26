Two-thirds of UAE professionals will actively look for jobs in H1 of 2022

Two-thirds of UAE professionals are expected to actively look for new jobs in the first half of 2022, a survey has pointed out.

The survey by recruitment company Robert Walters has shown that about two-thirds of professionals in the UAE will actively look for new jobs in the first half of this year as business confidence and hiring activity return to pre-pandemic levels.

Fifty-nine per cent of workers in the Emirates feel “very confident” about job opportunities in their sector.

The survey polled 3,000 white-collar employees from December 2021 to January this year.

Robert Walters said that a large majority of white-collar workforce in the UAE has held on to jobs in anticipation of a New Year bonus and pay rise and will continue to be “market curious” throughout 2022.

Jason Grundy, managing director of Robert Walters Middle East and Africa, said that, ” many companies decided on their 2022 raises a few months ago before we had a clear picture of how competitive and candidate-short the market was going to be.”

About 28 per cent of UAE employers planned to make changes to existing remuneration packages,.