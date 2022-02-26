“Hindi kami nambabastos ng tao”: Darryl Yap defends Kape Chronicles finale ‘Lenlen Reveal’ as satirical content

Controversial Filipino film director Darryl Yap has defended Kape Chronicles finale ‘Lenlen Reveal’ as satirical content, stressing that the content isn’t a brazen, rude attack against any particular person.

“Hindi kami nambabastos ng tao, hindi kami nananakit, hindi kami nambabato,”, he wrote on Facebook on February 25 while sharing a post from News5.

As of posting time, his latest video – ‘Lenlen Reveal’, has garnered over 3.5 million views after 24 hours.

Yap stated that they are using the power of storytelling to get their message across and challenged those who are against his material to do content as well, “Nagkukwento kami. Magkwento rin kayo. CONTENT VS CONTENT.”

Darryl Yap had released several videos about a certain “Len Len” on social media. The videos he created under Vincentiments were all hits, garnering millions of views each time.

As per the director’s account, “Bitte Len Len” earned 3.9 million views. The second “Lutan Len Len” amassed 3.2 million views. While “Pagod Len Len” is now at 4 million views and counting.

Despite stating that the videos are merely “satire”, Darryl has been targeted by bashers – as many of them believe the videos an attack against Vice President Leni Robredo.