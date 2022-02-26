Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Florida investigates role of cops in the death of Filipino-American

Authorities in Florida have begun investigating the role of cops in the death of a Filipino-American.

According to Police the 36-year-old Randy Lansing, who was from Ormond Beach, had a lengthy criminal record and was also a suspect in a drive-by shooting in January and authorities reportedly performed a traffic stop on February 9 to take him into custody, boxing the vehicle in so that he could not leave.

Daytona Police Chief Jakari Young said the suspect was located in the front passenger seat and was given multiple orders to show the detective his hands to which he did not comply.

Young added that detectives saw a gun in Lansang’s hand that eventually led to an encounter.

The police officers involved have since been asked to file an administrative leave with pay while Police had identified the woman who was with Lansang in the vehicle as Jenna Spy.

Lansang’s family has started a Go Fund Me account to help raise money to transfer his remains from Florida to California.

