Ukraine President: Western allies left us alone in the battle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his dissatisfaction over the United States and western allies as Russia continues its invasion of the country.

At least 130 people have died, and 300 were seriously injured on the first day of the invasion.

“We have been left alone to defend our state. Who is ready to fight alongside with us. I don’t see anyone,” Zelensky lamented.

He also lamented the silence of other European nations over Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“Today I asked the 27 leaders of Europe whether Ukraine will be in NATO. I asked directly. Everyone is afraid, does not answer.”

The pending membership of Ukraine in NATO, a military alliance of 30 countries including the US, was believed to have triggered Russia’s invasion, as it did not want to lose its grip and influence over Ukraine.

In the video message, he added that he and his family are Russia’s main target.

“The enemy has marked me down as the number one target. My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state,” he said.

Former American military officials agreed that Ukraine has been left alone to fight Russia and urged the US to strengthen its military presence in Eastern Europe.

The US moved to impose sanctions on Russian elites and banks, but it stressed that US forces would not head to eastern Europe to fight in Ukraine.