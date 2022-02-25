Ukraine capital could ‘fall in days’ as Russian troops force their way in, former US officials warn

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv could “fall in the next 96 hours” as Russian troops force their way into the city, some former senior US intelligence officers.

Three US officials told Newsweek that Russian troops were able to control the strategic Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Military sources were also quoted saying that the Ukrainian leadership could fall next week.

Meanwhile, a former senior US intelligence officer said in a report on the Express: “After the air and artillery end and the ground war really starts, I think Kyiv falls in just a few days.”

“The military may last slightly longer, but this isn’t going to last long,” the source said.

The Ukrainian government said that it will not back down and stands ready to defend the capital.

Russian missiles and shelling rained down on Ukrainian cities on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale ground invasion and air assault, forcing civilians to shelter on metro systems, with 100,000 people displaced.

More than 137 civilians and military personnel have died in Ukraine so far as Russian forces reached the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday, according to reports.