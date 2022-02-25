Latest News

Ukraine capital could ‘fall in days’ as Russian troops force their way in, former US officials warn

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Photo credit Anadalou News Agency

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv could “fall in the next 96 hours” as Russian troops force their way into the city, some former senior US intelligence officers.

Three US officials told Newsweek that Russian troops were able to control the strategic Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Military sources were also quoted saying that the Ukrainian leadership could fall next week.

Meanwhile, a former senior US intelligence officer said in a report on the Express: “After the air and artillery end and the ground war really starts, I think Kyiv falls in just a few days.”

“The military may last slightly longer, but this isn’t going to last long,” the source said.

The Ukrainian government said that it will not back down and stands ready to defend the capital.

Russian missiles and shelling rained down on Ukrainian cities on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale ground invasion and air assault, forcing civilians to shelter on metro systems, with 100,000 people displaced.

More than 137 civilians and military personnel have died in Ukraine so far as Russian forces reached the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday, according to reports.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

thumbs b c 6405125afebc03f567e1b5dad32589ae

Ukraine President: Western allies left us alone in the battle

17 mins ago
iStock 900611166 1

PH mulls to blacklist Hong Kong employers who illegally fired OFWs

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi Police seize three tons of narcotics worth AED 1.2 billion in 2021

5 hours ago
iStock 458689475

Robbery gang jailed after AED7 million jewelry heist in Dubai

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button