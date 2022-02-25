Latest News

Abu Dhabi Police seize three tons of narcotics worth AED 1.2 billion in 2021

PHOTO: Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi Police confiscated more than 2.9 tonnes of illegal drugs and 1.4 million capsules of psychotropic substances last year.

The value of the drugs, which were seized through raids and arrests of narco rings and traffickers, was estimated to have a staggering street value of AED 1.2 billion.

Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Police’s Criminal Security Sector, they followed an integrated strategy to pursue and apprehend drug traffickers.

Al Rashidi said working as a team to fight the drug scourge effectively contributed to reducing the scourge of drugs and the consequent damages.

Brigadier Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, said the force’s awareness programmes have contributed to enhancing social responsibility.

