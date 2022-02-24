Latest News

Ukraine declares martial law amid Russian invasion

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared martial law across the country.

This comes following the “special military operation” announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine, while he was attending the UN Security Council meeting.

“Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a video message.

“We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country. A minute ago, I had a conversation with President Biden. The US have already started uniting international support. Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The army is working. The whole sector of defense and security is working.”

He also appealed for calm amid the brewing tension. “No panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine,” he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced that Russia has launched its full-scale invasion of the Eastern European Country.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,” Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet.

UN chief Antonio Guterres told Putin condemned the ongoing invasion, saying: “In the name of humanity bring your troops back to Russia. In the name of humanity, do not allow a war to start in Europe which could be the worst war since the beginning of the century with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian Federation but with an impact cannot even foresee.”

Explosions are being heard in several areas in Ukraine and near its capital.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BenBen Expo 2020 Dubai

Ben&Ben to thrill Expo 2020 Dubai visitors with one-night-only concert this March 9

2 mins ago
toni alex jk expo 2020 dubai

Celebrity sisters Toni, Alex Gonzaga, together ‘Buwan’ hitmaker JK Labajo to thrill Expo 2020 visitors this March 3

8 mins ago
Pump it up Billy Crawford Nadine Lustre Lyrca Gairanod Kim Molina

Filipino celebrities Billy Crawford, Nadine Lustre, Lyca Gairanod, and Kim Molina to perform in Expo 2020 Dubai this February 25

33 mins ago
iStock 1182866691 2

FAQs: What does PH law say if I’m a victim of social media harassment?

40 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button