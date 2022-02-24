UAE Health Ministry to issue birth certificates via WhatsApp

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) will now issue birth certificates for newborns on WhatsApp.

MoHAP said that the WhatsApp service uses artificial intelligence to respond to customer enquiries through a virtual assistant.

In an announcement on Instagram, MoHAP said, “Our smart services are a click away, and will soon be available via WhatsApp.”

Our smart services are a click away, and will soon be available via WhatsApp.



It highlighted that the service is part of its celebration of the UAE Innovation Month.

The service is end-to-end encrypted within an authenticated WhatsApp account, ensuring the “highest levels of security and reliability”.

Samir Al Khoury, Director of the IT Department, MoHAP, said the interactive WhatsApp chat will also help respond to customers’ enquiries and questions about services while employing artificial intelligence.