Latest News

UAE Health Ministry to issue birth certificates via WhatsApp

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) will now issue birth certificates for newborns on WhatsApp.

MoHAP said that the WhatsApp service uses artificial intelligence to respond to customer enquiries through a virtual assistant.

In an announcement on Instagram, MoHAP said, “Our smart services are a click away, and will soon be available via WhatsApp.”


It highlighted that the service is part of its celebration of the UAE Innovation Month.

The service is end-to-end encrypted within an authenticated WhatsApp account, ensuring the “highest levels of security and reliability”.

Samir Al Khoury, Director of the IT Department, MoHAP, said the interactive WhatsApp chat will also help respond to customers’ enquiries and questions about services while employing artificial intelligence.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BenBen Expo 2020 Dubai

Ben&Ben to thrill Expo 2020 Dubai visitors with one-night-only concert this March 9

4 mins ago
toni alex jk expo 2020 dubai

Celebrity sisters Toni, Alex Gonzaga, together ‘Buwan’ hitmaker JK Labajo to thrill Expo 2020 visitors this March 3

10 mins ago
Pump it up Billy Crawford Nadine Lustre Lyrca Gairanod Kim Molina

Filipino celebrities Billy Crawford, Nadine Lustre, Lyca Gairanod, and Kim Molina to perform in Expo 2020 Dubai this February 25

35 mins ago
iStock 1182866691 2

FAQs: What does PH law say if I’m a victim of social media harassment?

43 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button