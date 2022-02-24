Latest News

PH gov’t ready to pull out OFWs amid ‘Russian invasion’ in Ukraine 

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said that relocation sites are ready for Filipinos in Ukraine. 

 

OWWA Chief Hans Cacdac said that Filipinos have been informed on the pickup points for the relocation.

 

“Meron nang proper information na disseminated kung saan-saan sila magkikita para sila ay ilikas inside and outside Ukraine,” Cacdac told GMA News.

 

In-country relocations are also underway, especially among Filipinos living in Ukraine’s capit Kyiv, he said.

 

The relocation site is 400 kilometers away from Ukraine’s capital.

 

“Kung talagang kinakailangan ay ililikas sila outside of Ukraine. Meron nang identified na safe haven o pupuntahan,” Cacdac said. 

 

Around 380 Filipinos are currently in Ukraine, according to government data. 

 

Cacdac said another batch will come home soon apart from the six Filipinos who arrived in the country last week. 

