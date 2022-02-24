OWWA: COVID-19 positive OFWs in Hong Kong rise to 76

The number of infected Overseas Filipinos in Hong Kong with COVID-19 jumped to 76, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

“As of yesterday, umakyat sa 76 ‘yung kaso ng COVID doon sa mga OFWs sa Hong Kong,” OWWA chief Hans Cacdac said.

Cacdac added that nine OFWs are admitted to Hong Kong hospitals while the others are in isolation facilities or in the rooms provided by their employers.

Around 4,000 OFWs bound for Hong Kong are stranded due to the travel ban and due to the COVID-19 surge.

“Kailangan lang natin antabayanan ‘yung further advisory from the Hong Kong side kasi lilipas din naman ‘to katulad ng sitwasyon dito sa atin,” Cacdac said.