Latest News

OWWA: COVID-19 positive OFWs in Hong Kong rise to 76

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The number of infected Overseas Filipinos in Hong Kong with COVID-19 jumped to 76, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

“As of yesterday, umakyat sa 76 ‘yung kaso ng COVID doon sa mga OFWs sa Hong Kong,” OWWA chief Hans Cacdac said.

Cacdac added that nine OFWs are admitted to Hong Kong hospitals while the others are in isolation facilities or in the rooms provided by their employers.

Around 4,000 OFWs bound for Hong Kong are stranded due to the travel ban and due to the COVID-19 surge.

“Kailangan lang natin antabayanan ‘yung further advisory from the Hong Kong side kasi lilipas din naman ‘to katulad ng sitwasyon dito sa atin,” Cacdac said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BenBen Expo 2020 Dubai

Ben&Ben to thrill Expo 2020 Dubai visitors with one-night-only concert this March 9

2 mins ago
toni alex jk expo 2020 dubai

Celebrity sisters Toni, Alex Gonzaga, together ‘Buwan’ hitmaker JK Labajo to thrill Expo 2020 visitors this March 3

8 mins ago
Pump it up Billy Crawford Nadine Lustre Lyrca Gairanod Kim Molina

Filipino celebrities Billy Crawford, Nadine Lustre, Lyca Gairanod, and Kim Molina to perform in Expo 2020 Dubai this February 25

33 mins ago
iStock 1182866691 2

FAQs: What does PH law say if I’m a victim of social media harassment?

41 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button