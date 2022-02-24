‘Full-scale’ Russian invasion in Ukraine begins

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine, in a televised speech broadcast.

As of press time, there were rocket attacks on military facilities throughout Ukraine and weapons strikes from Russian troops in several cities. An estimated 200,000 Russian troops are now in Eastern Ukraine.

Putin said the operation would aim for the “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine,” adding that Ukraine’s military threatens Russia and that it is run by neo-Nazis.

“I have taken the decision to carry out a special military operation,” Mr. Putin said.

He added: “Its goal will be to defend people who for eight years are suffering persecution and genocide by the Kyiv regime.

“For this we will aim for demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as taking to court those who carried out multiple bloody crimes against civilians, including citizens of the Russian Federation.

“Our plans do not include occupying Ukrainian territory.

The only way to stop this, he said, is for Ukrainian soldiers to immediately lay down their arms.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called this “full-scale invasion”.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes,” Kuleba said. “This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”