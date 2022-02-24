Ajman Police resolve financial disputes worth AED53 million in 2021 

Latest News

Ajman Police has resolved financial disputes worth AED53 million in 2021 through its initiative “Pardon When Possible”, which was launched in 2016.

Colonel Ali Jabr Al Shamsi, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department at the Ajman Police, said the initiative was launched to promote the values ​​of tolerance among community members.

The initiative applies to civil, labour, and family disputes.

“Once they agree, a pledge is signed at the police station without referring the report to the prosecution,” said Al Shamsi.

As many as 27.50 per cent of the financial cases filed last year were resolved amicably through settlement.

