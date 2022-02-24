UAE worker dies after being run over while performing Zuhr prayer behind a truck

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court has ordered an insurance company and an insured truck driver, who ran over a male worker leading to his death, to pay the victim’s family AED100,000.

The worker was run over while he was performing Zuhr prayers behind the truck.

The court also ordered the defendants to pay AED30,000 to the victim’s wife in her capacity as the sole guardian of her minor son who is studying.

The family of the Asian worker filed a lawsuit claiming that the driver’s negligence led to the death of the worker.

The victim was the family’s sole breadwinner.

The driver was convicted for not paying attention while driving.