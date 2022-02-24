Latest News

UAE worker dies after being run over while performing Zuhr prayer behind a truck

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court has ordered an insurance company and an insured truck driver, who ran over a male worker leading to his death, to pay the victim’s family AED100,000.

The worker was run over while he was performing Zuhr prayers behind the truck.

The court also ordered the defendants to pay AED30,000 to the victim’s wife in her capacity as the sole guardian of her minor son who is studying.

The family of the Asian worker filed a lawsuit claiming that the driver’s negligence led to the death of the worker.

The victim was the family’s sole breadwinner.

The driver was convicted for not paying attention while driving.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

toni alex jk expo 2020 dubai

Celebrity sisters Toni, Alex Gonzaga, together ‘Buwan’ hitmaker JK Labajo to thrill Expo 2020 visitors this March 3

3 mins ago
Pump it up Billy Crawford Nadine Lustre Lyrca Gairanod Kim Molina

Filipino celebrities Billy Crawford, Nadine Lustre, Lyca Gairanod, and Kim Molina to perform in Expo 2020 Dubai this February 25

28 mins ago
iStock 1182866691 2

FAQs: What does PH law say if I’m a victim of social media harassment?

35 mins ago
220223155055 zelensky address wed 02223 full 169

Ukraine declares martial law amid Russian invasion

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button