WATCH: Dubai Metro decked up with black and white calligraphy as Museum of the Future opens

Dubai Metro has been decked up with black and white calligraphy on the opening of Museum of the Future.

A video showed behind the scenes footage of Dubai Metro’s new design as the iconic Museum of the Future majestically stands in the background.

The metro flaunted its new design with the slogan “the most beautiful building on earth”.

Created in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), it celebrates the museum’s recognizable calligraphic design that earned it global acclaim even before its completion.

The museum will act as a testbed for emerging technologies and create a global community of pioneers, thinkers, inventors and scientists and spanning over 30,000 square metres the seven-story marvel features a stainless steel and glass facade comprising 1,024 panels adorned with over 14,000 metres of Arabic calligraphy.