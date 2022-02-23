Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Dubai Metro decked up with black and white calligraphy as Museum of the Future opens

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Dubai Metro has been decked up with black and white calligraphy on the opening of Museum of the Future.

A video showed behind the scenes footage of Dubai Metro’s new design as the iconic Museum of the Future majestically stands in the background.

The metro flaunted its new design with the slogan “the most beautiful building on earth”.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates the Museum of the Future

Created in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), it celebrates the museum’s recognizable calligraphic design that earned it global acclaim even before its completion.

The museum will act as a testbed for emerging technologies and create a global community of pioneers, thinkers, inventors and scientists and spanning over 30,000 square metres the seven-story marvel features a stainless steel and glass facade comprising 1,024 panels adorned with over 14,000 metres of Arabic calligraphy.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

court gavel hammer

Dubai sentences gangsters to six months in prison for forgery

2 hours ago
Morbius Adriann Delmo and Jireh Villafuerte

Two Filipinos win ‘Morbius’ global art competition

2 hours ago
JAIL istock

Two expats jailed in Ajman for forcing housemaids into prostitution

3 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta Instagram megastarfanaccount

Sharon Cuneta wows fans with slimmer figure

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button