UAE residents lose tens of thousands of dirhams in luxury apartment frauds

UAE residents have lost tens of thousands of dirhams in luxury apartment frauds.

Fake advertisements posted on marketplace websites have cost UAE residents tens of thousands of dirhams in a series of scams.

Both the short-term lets and long-term rentals were advertised in luxury buildings including Sky View Tower in the Address Hotel and Boulevard Central Tower in Business Bay, as per a report from The National.

A woman responded to an advert on Dubizzle and was then directed to an Airbnb website that turned out to be fake.

“I found it on Google and got in touch with the landlord, who then emailed me back asking to contact her on WhatsApp. She told me to do everything through Airbnb as it was easier that way. I didn’t check the URL, but they created a website identical with the Airbnb site I had used before. The only difference was I couldn’t open my profile, other than that it looked like a genuine page,” said Tara, who lives and works in Dubai.

