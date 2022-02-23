Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two Filipinos win ‘Morbius’ global art competition

Morbius posters created by Adriann Delmo (left) and Jireh Villafuerte (right). Photo from Instagram: @abantaoartworks and from Columbia Pictures

Two Filipino artists are among the top five winners of MorbiusTalenthouse Fan Art Global Competition.

Columbia Pictures announced that two Filipino artists are among the top five winners.

Adriann Delmo and Jireh Villafuerte (aka Kyouzins) were the winning Pinoy artist and their artworks captured the essence of the Marvel legend, Morbius.

The selection was made by the lead actor, Jared Leto, who stars as Dr. Michael Morbius in Sony’s upcoming Marvel superhero movie.

Delmo is a freelance graphic artist from Cavite and he specializes in making movie posters, graphic illustrations, and shirt illustrations while
Villafuerte is a freelance digital artist and illustrator from the Municipality of Buenafert and is also into t-shirt print designing, character designing, digital drawing/painting, and web designing and development.

The winners of the competition will win $2,000 each and their works can be featured on the promotional materials of Morbius, which is an upcoming action-thriller Marvel film that tells the story of enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. The movie will be screened exclusively in Philippine cinemas on March 30, 2022 and is directed by Daniel Espinosa and stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, and Al Madrigal with Tyrese Gibson.

