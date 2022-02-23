Two expats jailed in Ajman for forcing housemaids into prostitution

The Ajman Criminal Court has awarded life sentence to two expats for forcing them into prostitution.

Two foreign nationals, a 38-year-old Asian man and 36-year-old Asian woman, were sentenced by the Ajman Criminal Court to life imprisonment.

They lured housemaids by offering them help to abscond from their sponsors and instead forced them into prostitution.

Two Asian girls tried to escape from an apartment on the second floor in Al Nuaimiya and the first fell on the ground and broke her pelvis that led to excessive bleeding, while the second girl fell on a balcony on the first floor, getting slightly injured.

The noise woke up the owners of the apartment, who then called the police and the girls were rushed to the hospital, followed by the arrest of the accused.

The defendants used to lure victims by offering them a job and helping to escape from their legal sponsors.

A victim said that the first accused was watching over the girls inside the room on the day she planned her escape with another girl and her fall into another apartment’s balcony alerted the tenants, who called the police, bringing the illegal activity to light.